Fuse Alliance doles out awards for members, vendors

Orlando—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, honored several members and preferred vendors during a special ceremony and dinner during its annual conference here earlier this week.

Fuse Alliance network members were recognized in the following categories:

*Most Volume Purchases

*Highest Growth

*Excellence in Communication, Reporting and Follow-up

*Loyalty

*Sustainability

*Spirit

FDC Flooring which serves Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, received the Most Volume Purchases award, while Seattle-based CF Contract Flooring captured Highest Growth. Franklin Floors in Pennsylvania captured Excellence in Communication while Golden State Contract Flooring based in Concord, Calif., took home Excellence in Reporting and Follow-Up.

Three network members received Excellence in Loyalty awards: River City Flooring, Michigan; Henges Interiors, Missouri; and D&R Commercial Flooring, Ohio. Re:Source Floors, Inc., based in San Diego area, was recognized for its contribution to Ecollect, Fuse Alliance’s reclamation program. Finally, GP Flooring Solutions, based in New York, received the Spirit Award.

Several preferred vendors were also recognized. Schönox, HPS North America captured Supplier of the Year—its second consecutive award—while Dal-Tile and Johnsonite received Best Product. Ardex received Best Service and Mapei received Best Support.

Spark Awards

The Spark Awards—judged by the Fuse staff—celebrate excellence in project design installed by its network members and is centered on flooring. Based on originality, quality

of installation and design innovation, the awards represent outstanding craftsmanship, skill and expertise in the flooring industry.

Independent Contract Flooring captured Best in Show for its Boston Consulting project, while the Most Maximized Budget awards wenttoFlooring Resources Corporation for a confidential client and to River City Flooring for The Alpine. O’NealFlooring Services earned the Greatest Space Challenge honor for Prisma Health Richland, while the Most Aggressive Timeline awards went to Flooring Solutions for Newark Station Senior Apartments and to Messina Floor Covering for Woodridge School.

The Best Flooring Solution went to Signature Commercial Floor Covering for Rancho Los Amigos Rehabilitation Hospital and to Christian Brothers Flooring & Interiors for San Ysidro Land Port of Entry. The Toughest Site Conditions award went to Signature Commercial Floor Covering forOC Hospital Cardiac Department and toCommercial Interior Resources for Edwards Lifesciences. Lastly, the Best Branded Environment award went to Certified Finishes for the Georgia Tech Football Locker Room and to Signature Commercial Flooring for Red Light Management.

“Flooring projects today are more complicated than ever, and as a result the flooring contractor’s role in the supply chain has become more important than ever before,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director, Fuse Alliance.

Fuse Alliance comprises 108 companies representing more than 180 locations across the United States and Canada. Fuse Alliance is made up of a unique network of flooring experts with a combined experience that spans across flooring product knowledge, installation expertise and a keen understanding of meeting the environmental requirements of today’s market.

(See the 2019 Fuse Alliance conference recap story for more on the event.)