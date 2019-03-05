FEI Group launches immersive leadership development program

Marietta, Ga.—FEI Group recently introduced Climb, a first-of-its-kind leadership development initiative designed to deliver the knowledge, skills and mindset required to lead a thriving FEI member organization into 2020 and beyond.

Climb was developed with up-and-coming, high-potential employees in mind. To be eligible for the program, applicants must be considered high-performing with long-term potential—all ages are welcome. Every member company has the opportunity to send two candidates to Atlanta for the three-day program. Seats are limited in order to foster a more intimate learning environment.

“Leadership development has never been more important than in today’s ultra-competitive labor market,” said Jay Smith, president, FEI Group. “Leadership can and should be demonstrated throughout the organization. Our goal is to give our members’ top performers the foundation they need to incorporate this mindset into their day-to-day operations.”

FEI has enlisted an impressive slate of leadership experts, among them, Robb Best, Senior Advisor of Cognitive Strategy for Elkay Corporation, Amy Woodall, senior corporate trainer, Sandler Training; Evan Hackel, founder and principal, Ingage Consulting;Ken Jackson, CFO, Shaw Industries; and Carey Stevens, talent acquisition manager – sales and marketing, Shaw Industries. The curriculum will cover topics ranging from effective communication and maximizing employee productivity to understanding financial fundamentals and instilling and maintaining a company’s culture.

The program will also draw on lessons from the top business and personal development books and discussion topics designed to be challenging but fun and interactive.

“We have developed a format that will leverage the energy of the larger group while allowing for small, intimate group connections,” Smith said. “The technical aspects of running a business are front and center every day, so we’ll focus on the general development of a well-rounded leader.”

For more information, visit feigroup.net.