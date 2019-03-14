Emser Tile’s Wall Program highlights tile’s dynamic designs

Los Angeles—Emser Tile launched its Wall Program initiative with 18 porcelain and ceramic collections that demonstrate the dynamic design qualities of wall tile.

The Wall Program features a mix of popular Emser Tile collections as well as new, design-forward patterns for a broad range of styles. From three-dimensional geometric shapes and metallic and gloss finishes, to the classic subway tile, these series pair elevated design with trusted durability for residential and commercial backsplashes, accent walls and statement floor-to-ceiling installations in any interior space.

“Walls provide a dynamic surface to explore materials, pattern and finish,” shares Crista Tekstra, senior brand manager for Emser Tile. “At Emser Tile, we challenge ourselves to bring a unique point of view to wall tile, and we hope our Wall Program inspires designers to be creative with material choices on this plane.”

Emser Tile’s Wall Program features the following collections, among others:

Nuovo illustrates undeniable glamour and sophistication through form and texture in a glazed ceramic wall tile. Distinct large-scale geometry is amplified with small-scale etched details to refract light and complement other textures. Four patterns, each in large format panels, add dimensionality to luxurious design statements or subtle backdrops. Available in 12 x 35-inch tiles.

Motif rediscovers the ebb and flow of decorative patterns found in visual art. A delicate lace overlay defines this glazed ceramic subway tile collection. With a selection of neutrals, the collection's understated texture and glossy finish combine to create a unique aesthetic. Available in 4 x 35-inch tiles.

Vertigo's sleek patterns and soft colors coordinate to create a contemporary look. Patterns include plain, linear and chevron. Its unique size and glossy appearance give Vertigo a sophisticated and modern edge. Available in 10 x 30-inch tiles.

Artwork is a fashionable, large-format glazed ceramic wall tile in an eye-catching hexagon and wave-patterned surface. Available in contemporary colors, Artwork is ideal for residential or commercial spaces. Available in 12 x 35-inch tiles.

Place2B is a brick-shaped tile offered in both satin and metallic finishes. It's classic shape and texture allow for the creation of unlimited design solutions. Available in 2 x 10-inch tiles.