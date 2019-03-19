Crossville receives World Vision’s 2018 Crystal Vision Award

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville Inc. was recently recognized as the 2018 Crystal Vision Award recipient by World Vision. World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization known for its global and domestic commitment to community development, disaster response and child well-being.

The award was presented at an event held during the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas in January. The award is in recognition of Crossville’s longtime commitment to helping reduce poverty issues through its ongoing donations to World Vision.

“Crossville’s partnership with World Vision has changed the lives of thousands of recipients throughout the U.S. and around the world,” said Mary Garcia, corporate engagement director, World Vision U.S. “The product donations have given hope to families in the U.S. following natural disasters. Internationally, the product has improved the lives of children in schools helping provide a safer and cleanlier environment for students. Many hospitals and clinics have a more sterile environment for improved health care, especially for newborns and children. This has definitely saved lives. We are so very thankful for our relationship with Crossville.”

David Koenig, vice president and general manager of the Crossville’s distribution division, Crossville Studios, was on site in Las Vegas to receive the award on behalf of the company.

“We are honored to receive the Crystal Vision Award from World Vision. It’s extremely gratifying to know that families and communities around the world are benefiting from our tile products at times of greatest need, often as they struggle to rebuild after natural disaster,” Koenig said.