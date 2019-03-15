CCA Global nearly doubles national average for women in senior leadership

Manchester, N.H.—CCA Global Partners is widely recognized for its deep roots in serving family businesses. However, equally important to its success, the company also has a long history of women in leadership positions.

Across the United States, 21% of women in corporate life occupy senior positions, but at CCA Global 41% of the senior spots are filled by women across the company’s offices in Manchester, N.H., and St. Louis. In addition, 50% of all manager positions are held by women which compares favorably to the national average of 39%.

CCA Global’s employees are regularly promoted from within and many enjoy long careers with the company. These leaders are role models who support, promote and live the culture of engagement and inclusivity tightly into the mission of the company. Following is a look at several women in senior positions at CCA Global.

With almost two decades at CCA Global, Lisa Finke, vice president of human resources has been highly engaged in growing the company’s unique corporate culture and facilitated a game-changing initiative for the company—The CCA Way—which is built on four principles: keep an open mind, energize the team, show respect and take responsibility.

“The CCA Way is how we succeed through collaboration,” Finke said. “We hold each other accountable from top to bottom and bottom to top. We speak up and share information and welcome active discussions. We address issues, never individuals. We do the right thing. We recognize that we are part of something larger than ourselves, and we are encouraged to think big, take risks and have the courage to fail.”

Terri Daniels is a prime example of a leader who has worked her way up the ranks. An Air Force veteran, Daniels joined CCA Global in 1993 as one of the first marketing employees for the company. Since then, she has risen in what traditionally is a male-dominated industry and leads today as the vice president of public relations & communications.

“During my time at CCA Global, I have been fortunate to take advantage of a culture that is built on respect, hard work, community and equity,” Daniels said. “CCA Global is a company that helps to level the playing field for smaller and family-owned businesses to effectively compete against larger organizations. This is core to our corporate culture. I’ve always felt respected as an equal and that the leadership of CCA cared about my career growth.”

One of the newer female leaders at CCA Global is Nicole Harding, who joined the company in 2017 as the vice president of CCA Global’s training department, CCA Global University. Entering the retail industry as a teenager, Harding moved up quickly during her career by pulling together adult learning and retail trends to best equip employees for their work and roles. These experiences led to her success in a variety of big name corporations such as Toys R Us, Gap Inc., and The Vitamin Shoppe.

When asked about what advice she would give young women looking to emulate her success, she said, “Having a love for the work you do and keeping an open mind are critical. Leverage your talents in all aspects of life and you’ll soar.”