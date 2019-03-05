Cali launches GeoWood Oak Flooring Line

San Diego, Calif.—Cali Brands has added seven new European oak styles to its popular GeoWood flooring line. GeoWood combines real timber layered over waterproof GeoCore—Cali’s stabilizing SPC limestone composite foundation. This technological breakthrough yields rock solid hardwood flooring with exceptional AquaDefy water resistance and a rapid click-lock installation system.

“This launch marks Cali’s first venture into oak hardwood,” said Doug Jackson, Cali president. “We’re going beyond bamboo but remain committed to delivering the smartest and most sustainable options on the market. Our product design team went the distance to create flooring that is sourced, cut and stained to perfection but still makes for an easy and economical installation.”

The seven new floors feature a 1.2mm thick beauty layer of genuine European white oak in newly expanded 74 13/16-inch long, 7 15/32-inch wide planks. Premium slicing, wire-brushing and reactive staining brings out the wood’s natural character, highlighting its knots, rays and bold oak grain.

Shielded by a seven-coat, water-based aluminum oxide finish, GeoWood oak planks are protected from scratches and the wear of everyday life. Flooring is backed by a 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year light commercial warranty. A 2mm thick built-in antibacterial IXPE pad lines the bottom of each plank, improving sound insulation.

See the full collection, here: calibamboo.com/geowood-flooring.