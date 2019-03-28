Belknap White now stocking American Olean’s spring collections

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG) will be stocking American Olean’s latest porcelain tile collections: Waterwood and Sunset Falls. Inspired by nature, these innovative collections will be available via BWG throughout all of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of upstate New York.

“Classic styles inspired by stone and wood...are what designers and homeowners are continuing to demand,” said Dave Godlewski, Belknap White’s vice president/ceramic division. "These 'looks' are portrayed at optimal levels by both of these ranges. And, Waterwood and Sunset Falls offer the strength and integrity only found in porcelain tile. Both series provide versatile choices suited for a wide range of commercial or residential applications.”

Rich graphics and texture come to life through the Waterwood collection, which pulls inspiration from the Bricola wood pillars that grace the waterways of Venice. Emulating this unique wood, it delivers a nontraditional oak appearance. Four different colors of porcelain planks in an 8 x 40-inch format or a 1½-inch hexagon mosaic are ideal complements for any forthcoming designs.

The calming effects of sunsets over the water set the tone with the Sunset Falls collection. This natural travertine stone-look porcelain series delivers classic style in several sizes, rectangular shapes and a herringbone mosaic. Offering design flexibility, tiles are available in three neutral colors and 12 x 24-inch, 6 x 18-inch and 4 x 12-inch sizes, as well as 9 x 12-inch hexagon mosaic sheets.

For samples and pricing, contact The Belknap White Group.