Armstrong Flooring’s Kayla Lowrie receives STEP Ahead Award

Lancaster, Pa.—Kayla Lowrie, research and development manager for Armstrong Flooring, will be recognized as an emerging leader during this year’s Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Awards, conducted by The Manufacturing Institute.

“Kayla has played a lead role in driving effective project execution, product stewardship, rapid commercialization and competitive benchmarking,” said Gabriel Farias, director, global engineering and research and development. “The example she sets resonates within her team, inspiring those around her to take on new challenges, to meet and exceed goals and to advance their own careers.”

Lowrie joined the company in 2013 as a lab scientist and quickly progressed to a leadership role with responsibility for a team of scientists, engineers and technicians focused on innovative projects to develop new products and improve existing products.

“Manufacturing is an outlet for creativity and problem solving resulting in a tangible commodity,” Lowrie said. “It is an opportunity to mold, develop and shape dreams into reality. My passion stems from driving my team to invent and revamp products by pushing boundaries, utilizing unfamiliar materials and embracing technological advancements.”

Lowrie participates in efforts to engage students with science, technology, engineering and math, through activities including a Girl Scouts STEM Expo at Millersville University and Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at Armstrong Flooring.

A resident of Lebanon, Pa., Lowrie holds Bachelor of Science degrees in biology and chemistry from Cabrini College, a Master of Science degree in chemistry from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science degree in forensic science from Arcadia University.