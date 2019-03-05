Ardex introduces P 4 Primer

Aliquippa, Pa.—Ardex Americas’ commitment to innovation continues with the introduction of Ardex P 4 pre-mixed, rapid-drying, multipurpose primer.

Ardex P 4 is specifically formulated for use prior to the installation of Ardex Tile & Stone mortars as well as most Ardex self-leveling underlayments. It offers a textured surface for the optimal bond over most common substrates. The unique consistency of Ardex P 4 virtually eliminates drips and splatters and dries in as little as 30 minutes.

For use over a wide variety of substrates, Ardex P 4 provides coverage at 300 sq. ft. per gallon. Available in two convenient sizes (1 gallon and 3.5 gallon), Ardex P 4 is ready to use for any priming application.

“Ardex P 4 offers excellent versatility with the ability to be used under Ardex Tile & Stone products and most Ardex self-leveling underlayments,” said Russ Gaetano, Ardex senior marketing manager, Tile & Stone installation systems. “It is ideal for tile over tile installations and its convenience, consistency and rapid drying make it a real standout.”

Ardex P 4 is now available for purchase at Ardex professional distribution partners throughout North America.

For more information, visit ardexamericas.com or call 888.512.7339.