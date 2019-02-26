World Flooring Forum draws global audience to Shanghai

Shanghai, China—The organizers of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor and the China National Forest Products Industry Association will be hosting the fifth international Wood Flooring Forum (WFF). The forum will give wood and resilient flooring manufacturers, buyers and associations an overview of the opportunities and obstacles in the international flooring market.

WWF will address topics such as legal, trade and environmental issues affecting the flooring industry. Carrying the theme “energizing new growth drivers and forming new patterns,” the forum will promote industry networking worldwide along with the Chinese flooring industry. Simultaneous interpretations will be provided at all sessions of the Forum.

A highlight of the conference is a global market overview presented by eight keynote speakers from Europe, the U.S., Australia and China. They will share their perspectives on the current status and future market trend of the flooring industry in China, Europe and North America. Speakers include Man WANG, secretary general, China Forest Industry Federation (CFIF) and executive president, China National Forest Products Industry Association (CNFPIA); Feng SHI, president, China National Forest Products Industry Association(CNFPIA); Bin LV, secretary general, flooring committee of CNFPIA; Chris Zizza, chairman, National Wood Flooring Association; Bruce Zwicker, former CEO, J.J Haines; Karl Scheucher, managing director, European Producers of Laminate Flooring Association; Xinjian LUO, director, Research Institute of Forestry Policy and Information (RIFPI); and Jun DU, purchasing director, VANKE Group.

The conference also includes four consecutive panel discussions. More than 400 top leaders from the biggest Chinese manufacturers and global distributors will get together to discuss market trends, technology innovation, material applications, distribution and branding. Panelists include Ke LU, general manager, Swiss Krono China; Xiaolong CHEN, president, Power Dekor; Zhiwen ZENG, general manager, CFL Flooring China; Xuebin SHE, president, NATURE; Kai ZHANG, president, Treesum Flooring; and Hongpeng YAO, president, DER Group.

WFF is organized by the China National Forest Products Industry Association (CNFPIA) and the Chinese Academy of Forestry. It is hosted by the Flooring Board Special Committee of CNFPIA, the Research Institute of Wood Industry and VNU Exhibitions Asia. WFF also received official support from the State Forestry Administration and the Shanghai Municipal Government.

For more information, visit: domotexasiachinafloor.com.