Wagner Meters presents 2018 Distributor of the Year

Rogue River, Ore.—Wagner Meters has named Fishman Flooring Solutions its 2018 Distributor of the Year. This is the first time Wagner Meters has presented the award.

“Fishman has been a top-performing distributor since our partnership with them began in 2010,” said Jason Spangler, flooring division sales manager, Wagner Meters. “They are consistently dedicated to presenting our products as solutions to their customers’ moisture-related problems and we look forward to having a strong partnership with them for many years to come.”

Fishman Flooring Solutions distributes flooring and flooring installation products to contractors and others in 13 states, primarily along the Eastern seaboard and in the Midwest. The company was specifically recognized by Wagner Meters for its superior sales growth and its unmatched representation of Wagner’s line of moisture measurement products to its customers, according to Spangler.

“Being recognized by Wagner Meters as distributor of the year is very meaningful to the entire Fishman team,” said Shane Richmond, Fishman vice president for Mid-Atlantic sales, who accepted the award on behalf of the company at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas. “It’s a validation that our focus on delighting customers by presenting them with the best products and solutions to address their needs continues to pay dividends. The award also underscores the positive impact that strong vendor-distributor partnerships can have on the marketplace.”