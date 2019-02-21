Vitromex USA launches Volkan

San Antonio—Vitromex USA has launched Volkan, a modern, slate-inspired collection.

Available in a slim, 8mm-thick, 12 x 24-inch pressed format, Volkan pays homage to the classics in a black and white Grafito color. This collection is available with a coordinating 3 x 12-inch surface bullnose and a 2 x 2-inch mosaic in a natural, matte finish.

Volkan glazed porcelain floor and wall tile is appropriate for all residential and commercial wall, countertop and backsplash applications as well as all residential and most commercial floor applications. The series is manufactured in a GreenSquared-certified facility, which utilizes pre-consumer recycled content.