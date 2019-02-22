Vendors vie for the spotlight in Atlanta

February 18/25, 2019: Volume 34, Issue 19

By Megan Salzano

The debut of Hannover Fairs USA’s Domotex USA will soon be under way. The show, which is set to take place Feb. 28 to March 2 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, will focus on the American residential floor covering industry. Exhibitors across multiple floor covering categories will converge to showcase the latest in carpets, rugs, resilient flooring and wood in addition to application and installation technologies.

Following is a sampling of products attendees can expect to see there.