Tile of Spain companies present latest designs at Cevisama

Miami—Cevisama, the international fair for ceramic tiles and bathroom furnishings, held its 37th edition from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2019 at the Feria Valencia center in Valencia, Spain. Five hundred and forty-two Spanish exhibitors showcased their latest products and innovations to over 94,000 industry professionals from more than 65 countries.

The 37th edition of Cevisama saw a noticeable shift in ceramic tile trends. New designs allow for a myriad of possibilities for walls and floors, resulting in strikingly different offerings combined with the functional characteristics that make ceramic tiles a favorite among users. Following are some of the new trends and innovations showcased at Cevisama.

Color and movement: Bright hues complemented by rhythmic textures are making its way back into the forefront of design.

Cement tile reproductions: The traditional patterns lend unique color and design that enhance any project with its decorative elements.

Dramatic marble veining: Marble looks are back once again, but this time with bold veining that allows for a design as elegant as it is dramatic.

Handcrafted and artisan: Uneven surfaces are strongly evocative of bygone times and are enhanced by visuals that are updated for a modern touch.

Innovative wood looks: The new wood looks create a lived-in feeling that brings out the unique beauty of each space it graces, while also allowing for a sense of continuity.

Stone imitations: Ranging from clean and neutral to weathered and worn, stone looks are the best bet for both interior and exterior projects that require the durability of porcelain.

Subway tiles: First appearing in New York City in the early 1900s, subway tile has quickly grown into one of the world’s favorite design elements. Some companies are taking traditional subway tiles one step further with vibrant colors, mixed finishes, intricate patterns and eye-catching reliefs.