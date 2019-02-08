Tarkett redesigns rubber stair treads

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched Angle Fit, a new rubber stair tread designed to eliminate time-consuming cuts and reduce the need for adhesive—making stairwell installations faster, easier and safer.

With a 75-degree angle that returns to the step, the angled stair nose easily overlaps the riser on ADA compliant stairs. The new designs can be specified with or without risers and are ready for immediate foot traffic when installed with Tarkett Power Tape. As long as the underlying stairs are in good condition, nose caulk is not required.

“The new rubber stair tread design further establishes Tarkett as the clear solution for stairwell management,” said Jeff Robinette, senior product manager for Tarkett North America. “With the rubber flooring industry’s broadest selection of colors, textures and safety features now combined with half the installation time, the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum has the entire building covered.”

The new Angle Fit stair treads will be available in 6-foot lengths and shorter. Longer lengths will be made available after this initial launch.

Tarkett’s rubber stair treads are made in the U.S. in an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified plant that operates on 97% recycled water and 100% renewable electricity. All Tarkett rubber flooring products are phthalate-free, Cradle to CradleBronze certified, and FloorScore certified.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.