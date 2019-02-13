Tarkett launches the Woven Fringe collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarketthas launched the Woven Fringe collection, a new product the company is calling the result of a happy accident.

When the team set out to create a refined matte, flatweave surface, they were challenged to eliminate uneven color streaks. During early production trials, they were pushing the loom wire mechanism to its limits and caused the wire repositioning to misfire. Though the result was unintended, its visual stopped them in their tracks.

The misfiring wires created a line of long, uncut face fiber—or fringe—across the weft. This effect mirrored the fringe selvedge edge that a velvet weaving loom produces on every carpet it weaves—and became a source of inspiration the design team has used as a muse for years.

Though the visual was inspiring, they struggled to reproduce its effect in a predictable, safe way. Finally, after multiple trials, they have honed this technique and discovered a way to safely recreate the fringe effect in a consistent manner—paving the way for Velvet Fringe broadloom. Velvet Line, a complementary pattern,is a more streamlined, coordinating version to complete the series. Made with solution-dyed yarn to conserve water, the collection is well suited for workplace and hospitality environments.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.