Tarkett becomes ‘Military Makeover’ flooring sponsor

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has partnered with “Military Makeover with Montel” for its 2019 season. Airing on the Lifetime Network, “Military Makeover” offers hope and a helping hand on the home front to members of the military and their families.

Tarkett will team up with the show’s hosts, Jennifer Bertrand and Ryan Stanley, and local area designers to recommend and provide flooring materials specific to the military family’s desires and needs. Each family has the opportunity to choose from any product in Tarkett’s residential catalog, from resilient flooring for an exercise room to waterproof rigid core vinyl for wherever life may overflow.

In the first episode of the 2019 makeover airing March 1, the Middleton family of St. Petersburg, Fla., chose to install Tarkett’s ProGen rigid core vinyl throughout the first floor of their home. The Tannin Walnut Gris design they chose provides a calming, luxurious backdrop to the splashes of color throughout the family room, kitchen, laundry room and nursery. With an active household full of kids and pets, durability was a major necessity. ProGen is 100% waterproof and perfect for high-traffic areas, especially in the heat and humidity of Florida and a house full of kids.

Tarkett first started working with “Military Makeover” when it participated in an episode in June 2018. They received such positive feedback from customers and employees that the company decided to expand its program in 2019 to involve other distributor and retailer partners. For this first makeover episode, Tarkett received assistance from Flooring Options by Carpet One and Start 2 Finish Flooring, both of St. Petersburg, Fla.

“Tarkett has always been committed to doing good in the communities where we live and work, but this was a chance to go a step further and involve our partners in those efforts,” said Andrew Bonham, president and CEO, Tarkett North America. “Plus, it’s a natural extension of our Tarkett Cares program, where we’ve donated over $650,000 in product the last couple of years to worthy causes like hurricane relief and Habitat for Humanity.”

Original episodes of “Military Makeover with Montel” air on Fridays, with an encore performance the same week, only on the Lifetime Network. Episodes will air on March 1/7; March 15/21; March 22/28; April 5/11; April 19/25; and April 26/May 2.

For more information, visit tarkettna.com.