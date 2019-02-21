Surfaces goes ‘LIVE’ at 2019 event

Dallas—The International Surface Event (TISE), in partnership with Floor Covering News, brought Surfaces LIVE to this year’s event with the goal of providing both those who could and could not attend the opportunity to see everything the four-day show had to offer.

Nicole Murray, industry interviewer, and the TISE film crew walked the expansive exhibit hall to bring viewers product introductions, first-hand demonstrations and everything in between. All of the videos were produced using 360-view technology to allow the viewers to immerse themselves in the full market experience. Viewers can use their mouse to move the video imagery and see the show floor while watching the video.

To view the videos, visit: tiseblog.com/?p=1219 or fcnews.net/multimedia/.

All videos are also available on FCNews’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.