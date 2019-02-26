Shaw Industries makes Training Top 125 list

Dalton—As a result of its extensive training and workforce development programs, Shaw Industries Group (Shaw) has been recognized as a Training magazine Training Top 125 company for the 15th consecutive year. Shaw’s ranking reflects its keen focus on education and training efforts that extend beyond its more than 22,000 associates to customers, the community and the future workforce.

“Our ability to attract and retain the best possible talent and help them achieve their highest potential is key to remaining competitive in an ever-evolving global economy and a key factor in achieving Shaw’s vision to create a better future,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer.

Recognizing the central role the company plays in homes and businesses around the world, Shaw provides more than 1 million hours of training and education annually to its associates—who range from machinists and marketers, scientists and salespeople to designers, nurses and network administrators—to promote innovation, fresh thinking and dedication to quality.

Shaw has designed comprehensive and customized educational programs to help residential and commercial customers meet their business objectives. More than 15,000 customers engage in professional development and education opportunities available from the company each year through regional training, online sessions and other offerings.

Training Top 125 ranks companies’ excellence and commitment to employer-sponsored training and development programs. The Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs and how closely development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives.