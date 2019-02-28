Redi Carpet acquires Bonded Inc.

Stafford, Texas—Redi Carpet has announced the acquisition of Bonded Inc., a San Diego-based floor and window covering company. Bonded Inc. has been serving the San Diego multi-family market since 1975 and will now operate as Bonded – A Redi Carpet Company. This is Redi Carpet’s second transaction in the San Diego market this year. Last month, Redi Carpet acquired G.B. Sales to expand its national footprint into California.

“This expansion builds on our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to bringing Redi’s products and value-added services to the multi-family industry in California,” said Brian Caress, CEO, Redi Carpet.