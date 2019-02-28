NWFA offers CEUs for architect, design community

St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association will present two CEUs at the French-Brown Facility in Dallas, March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The courses qualify for continuing education credits with AIA and IDCEC.

“Our recent research show that two-thirds of homeowners want wood floors in their dream home,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO, NWFA. “It is important that architects and designers have the knowledge they need to help their clients make informed decisions when selecting wood floors for their homes and businesses.”

Following these CEUs, the NWFA will also host an additional education session during its 2019 Wood Flooring Expo, to be held May 1-3 in Fort Worth, Texas. This event also will include a tour of the show floor to spot design trends and a networking lounge with refreshments.

For more information, visit nwfa.org/architects.aspx.