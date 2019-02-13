No PFCs used in EF’s PureColor PET products

Dalton—Engineered Floors (EF) does not use fluorocarbon, also referred to as perfluorocarbon or PFC, topicals on its PureColor solution-dyed polyester products. From the company’s inception in 2009, EF’s residential carpet has never contained PFCs. Since 2018, all EF carpet across all brands and divisions, including J+J and EF Contract, are PFC free.

PFCs are chemicals that have been used in the carpet manufacturing process for decades. PFCs are not natural, but rather manmade by combining the chemical fluorine and carbon, making the C-F bond. This bond is very strong, and subsequently, PFCs are bio-accumulative and do not break down rapidly in nature, which causes long-term negative impacts on the environment.

PFCs are applied topically during manufacturing to help provide soil and stain release. Commonly known as the “waxy” coat on top of carpet, PFCs are what causes the “Lotus Effect” when a liquid is poured onto carpet that has been treated with a non-natural chemical.

“It is one thing to transition away from the use of PFCs,” said Russ Delozier, director of environmental innovation, EF. “But it is an entirely different thing to have never used them to start with. I am extremely proud of Engineered Floors for having begun its residential polyester business with never using topical PFCs. Such leadership in the omission of the chemical is a real benefit to consumers as well as the planet.”

This aligns with the company’s mission to make the best carpet in the world, which also means making the best carpet for the world. According to the company, Engineered Floors has always felt that stewardship and responsibility for the product it produces doesn’t stop once it leaves the manufacturing facility, but even after the product has been in the home for years to come.

“Using no PFCs is just the latest addition to the Engineered Floors green story,” stated Mike Sanderson, vice president of marketing, EF. “Recently we won the Best of Surfaces Award for sustainability for using 30% less energy, 42% less greenhouse emissions and 87% less water than traditional carpet manufacturing.”