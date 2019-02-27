NAFCD changes date for 2019 Annual Convention

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has announced the 2019 NAFCD Annual Convention will now take place Nov. 12-14. The event will remain at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

"We're excited to welcome our current and prospective members to New Orleans this November,” said Steve McKenna, president, NAFCD. “It's a unique opportunity for distribution trading partners to gain valuable executive face time with one another."

The 2019 NAFCD Annual Convention will unite the top distributors, suppliers and service providers from the floor covering distribution channel to network, engage, learn and grow their businesses.

"Last year, we had record attendance at our Annual Convention," said Kevin Gammonley, executive director, NAFCD. "A lot of change is occurring in the channel, and it's important to set aside time for education and exploration of new products and partners. The Annual Convention provides this opportunity; we are certainly looking forward to another successful event in 2019."

Registration for the convention opens in July. For more information, visit distributorconvention.org or contact NAFCD headquarters at 312.321.6836.