Mirage presents annual Spirit Award winner

Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada—Mirage presented its annual Spirit Award at a special event held as part of the 2019 Surfaces Exhibition in Las Vegas. The award recognizes a Mirage distributor who has demonstrated outstanding performance in the previous year.

Derr Flooring Co., a Mirage distributor for 12 years, received the President’s Award for having the highest sales increase percentage for 2018. This is the fifth Spirit Award for Derr Flooring Co. since 2007, a testament to their determination, dedication and unwavering support in enabling Mirage to remain the top-quality brand in the United States.

“Mirage has become a best-in-class brand thanks to the passion and dedication of our people and partners,” said Pierre Thabet, president of Boa-Franc which manufactures Mirage flooring. “It’s important for us to recognize the ongoing efforts of Derr Flooring Co. who, day-in and day-out, help our brand succeed. In an environment that is growing ever more complex, it’s a never-ending challenge to excel—and to keep that pole position as successfully achieved by Derr Flooring Co. That’s why we strongly believe in celebrating the strengths and achievements of all our partners.”