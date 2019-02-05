Mirage launches new textures in its Admiration collection

Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada—Mirage, the hardwood flooring brand renowned for quality, has added two new textures—Brushed and Engraved—to its Admiration collection.

The new textured Oak surface is brushed so it conceals everyday scuffs and marks, making them ideal for today’s busy families. The slightly bolder Engraved Maple surface features color and texture variations which add a distinctive look to the floor. These two new textures are available with the Admiration collection’s popular Charcoal, Rio, Savanna and Isla colors.

Combined with Mirage’s DuraMattfinish, these new textured colors add richness to any room and help create an evocative, original space. Mirage’s DuraMattfinish recreates the look of an oiled floors without the hassles of maintenance and regular oil application. The silky matte finish lets the wood’s natural beauty shine through, in addition to being incredibly long lasting and resistant.

“The new textures in the Admiration collection are a real breath of fresh air,” said Brad Williams, vice president of sales and marketing at Boa-Franc, makers of the Mirage brand. “Consumers looking for modern flooring that suits their lifestyle will love them—and so will architects and designers. We’ve combined the new textures and DuraMattfinish with some of our most popular colors from the Admiration collection to create bolder, more inspiring, vibrant floors.”

The new textures in the Admiration collection are available for Oak and Maple in Classic (4¼ inches), Engineered (5 inches and 6½ inches) and TruBalance (5 inches) technologies with the DuraMatt finish.