Mercier names Luc Robitaille vice president of sales, marketing

Montmagny, Quebec, Canada—Mercier Wood Flooring announces the appointment of Luc Robitaille as the vice president of sales and marketing, effective March 4.

“Robitaille’s extensive knowledge of the industry, his desire for collaboration and his determination to make a difference makes him the ideal leader to establish a strong positioning that will contribute to further elevating Mercier,” said Marielle Mercier, president.

Richard Mercier, vice president and general manager, concurred. “There is no doubt Robitaille will know how to lead Mercier’s seasoned team, which has been putting its expertise to the service of its clients for more than 35 years by developing high-quality, eco-intelligent and health-friendly wood floors. We are extremely pleased and proud to welcome him to the team.”