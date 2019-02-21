Luxury Brands returns to Domotex asia/ChinaFloor

Shanghai, China—First debuting in Domotex asia/ChinaFloor (DACF) in March 2017, Luxury Brands brings some of the most sought-after, high-end, international interior design brands to Shanghai.

Organized by COVER and DACF, Luxury Brands will return in 2019 with nine companies, including: Shahdad by Ashkiyoun, an Iran- and German-based firm and the latest brand by the Ashkiyoun Group; Creative Matters, a Toronto, Canada-based company; Firesun by Dena Lawrence, an Australian rug firm; Battilossi, an Italian rug company; New Moon, a U.S. rug company; the Austrian brand Oritop; the German rug brand Rug Star by Jürgen Dahlmanns; Swiss-based rug company Sahar; and Zollanvari, an Iranian rug brand.

As part of the Luxury Brands show for 2019, during DACF there will be a series of talks by exhibitors and COVER, on the subject of rugs and their importance for interiors and future rug trends.

Carol Siebert, president of Creative Matters Inc., will talk about personalizing rug production in her presentation “Customization of Carpets for Luxury Interiors.” Maurizio Battilossi, owner of Italian rug company Battilossi, will deliver a talk on “Italian Design in Contemporary Carpet Culture.” Erika Kurtz, New Moon’s chief operating officer, will discuss the need for rugs in luxury interiors in a talk titled, “Art Underfoot: The importance of Hand-crafted Rugs in Luxury Design.” COVER editor Lucy Upward will provide information on rug trends for 2019 and beyond in her talk “Design for the Future: Rug Trends 2019.”