Laticrete celebrates top applicators with annual awards

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete recently celebrated top Laticrete SuperCapself-leveling underlayment (SLU) applicators with its second annual Applicator of the Year and Spirit of SuperCapAwards. Mike Florentino, president, NextGen Ready-Mix, New York, was honored with the Applicator of the Year Award for the company’s year-over-year growth and achievements using the Laticrete SuperCapSystem. Paul Pappalardo, operations manager, Allegheny Contract’s Surface Prep Division, Boston, received the Spirit of SuperCapAward for inspiring others through outstanding acts of service and commitment.

“Mike and Paul go the extra mile to deliver superior service on every jobsite they encounter and embody what it means to be part of the Laticrete family,” said Chad Love, LaticreteSuperCapdirector of sales. “We’re lucky to have such dedicated and enthusiastic drivers behind our company’s growth.”

Allegheny Contract is a full-service applicator responsible for developing the Boston marketplace. Since adopting the Laticrete SuperCapSystem and the turnkey Ready-Mix Delivery Service that delivers blended SLU through the company’s patented pump truck technology, Allegheny Contract, led by Pappalardo’s efforts, has secured several new contracts and currently operates two trucks.

“Paul is an inspiration to our team and serves as a reminder that our most powerful partners are our customers,” Love added. “Paul helps us test new products before bringing them to market, and through his work, we have seen the positive effect the Laticrete SuperCapSystem has on the building and construction industry.”

NextGen Ready-Mix runs a dedicated Ready-Mix Delivery Service business by partnering with non-union, self-performing concrete and general contractors who want to utilize the pump truck technology on their projects.

“In just 18 months, Mike has developed a thriving business that has expanded the Laticrete reach by volumes, introducing SuperCapto installers all over New York,” Love said. “No matter the issue at hand, he has a can-do attitude that makes it work and provides his customers with the highest level of satisfaction.”