Invista launches Antron Lumena DNA fiber system

Kennesaw, Ga.—Invista has introduced Antron Lumena DNA fiber, a nylon fiber system with built-in, long-lasting protection against the top performance attributes. Antron Lumena DNA is designed for a more effective and efficient clean, helping end users reduce their total cost of carpet ownership.

“While Antron fiber has a reputation for long-lasting durability and performance, our research consistently suggests that the market also wants flooring that is easier to clean,” said Denise Silbert, North American marketing and business development leader for the Antron brand, Invista. “We are thrilled to be bringing this product to the commercial flooring industry. Simply put, Antron Lumena DNA has all of the technology built into the fiber, eliminating the need to apply topical protective treatments during the manufacturing process and providing a longer-lasting, more effective clean.”

Antron Lumena carpet fiber will transition to Antron Lumena DNA fiber. With nearly 300 on-trend color options, Antron Lumena DNA fiber will be offered in rich neutrals and vibrant accents. Additional performance benefits of carpets made of Antron Lumena DNA fiber when compared to carpets made of competitive nylon fiber include: increased texture retention as well as better stain, soil and fade resistance.

“One of the drivers behind the creation of this fiber innovation is the desire to help facilitate a cleaner environment for the occupants of commercial spaces,” Silbert said. “Building off our high-performance carpet fibers, we’re holding ourselves to a higher standard by creating solutions that put people first. Antron Lumena DNA fiber contributes to a clean, wellbeing-focused environment which often promotes increased occupant productivity.”

Visit antron.net to learn more.