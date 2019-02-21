Interface launches, expands collections

Atlanta—Interface has launched the Winning Team collection, expanded its Level Set LVT collection and expanded the colorway possibilities of its Viva Colores carpet tile.

The Winning Team collection includes Ice Breaker and The Standard carpet tiles. The etched lines and angular gestures of Ice Breaker’s surface are said to create an organic geometry designed to move fluidly and seamlessly across the floor in a non-directional or monolithic installation. It takes a deep dive into all the nuances of gray and complements The Standard. The carpet tiles can also be paired with Interface's Studio Set LVT.

Interface has expanded its Level Set LVT collection, adding to three dynamic selections: Natural Woodgrains , Textured Woodgrains and Stones . Bamboo, the newest addition to Natural Woodgrains, is designed to create a sleek addition to any space. Textured Woodgrains showcases a sophisticated new option with Silver Dune, a classic wood look and a highly textured finish inspired by distressed, reclaimed and exposed finishes. The Textured Stones collection is broadened with the addition of Light Concrete.

Interface has also expanded the colorways within its Viva Colores carpet tile. The textured loop style is available in 70 colorways ranging from neutrals to bright. Of the 70 colorways, 10 are available as part of Interface’s QuickShip program.

Winning Team, Level Set LVT and Viva Colores carpet tiles, as with all Interface products, are part of the company’s Carbon Neutral Floors program, which zeroes out the carbon emissions associated with the life-cycle of its products.