IndusParquet brings Brazilian Pecan to North America

Medley, Fla.—IndusParquet, a leading Brazilian producer of exotic hardwood flooring for the world marketplace, has reintroduced its Brazilian Pecan flooring to North America.

“Brazilian Pecan is the ultimate product for end users who love the beauty of natural hardwood,” said Dan Gold, director of architectural sales, IndusParquet. “The mineral streaks and randomness of the grain is a perfect combination of bold and unique. One of the hardest, high-performance and easy-to-maintain exotic hardwood species, Brazilian Pecan is an ideal selection for commercial applications such as hospitality, retail and multi-unit high-rise construction.”

Brazilian Pecan is inventoried throughout America and is easily obtained via IndusParquet’s national distribution network.