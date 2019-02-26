HPS Schönox becomes Starnet preferred vendor

Darien, Conn.—As part of HPS North America’s ongoing effort to be “Ön It” through innovation, solutions and service, the company has become a preferred vendor of Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership.

“The Schönox line of subfloor products has been the preferred solution for professional flooring installers in Europe for over 125 years,” said Thomas Trissl, principal, HPS Schönox. “When we brought Schönox to North America in 2012, one of our main objectives was to demonstrate to the professional installer not only our great products but also an unwavering commitment to customer service. We are so pleased these efforts have been acknowledged through this invitation to become a Starnet partner, as their members’ ideals and way of conducting business are perfectly aligned with ours.”

Mark Bischoff, vice president vendor relations, Starnet, is also looking forward to the partnership. “Most of our members have successfully conducted business with Thomas Trissl and the management team at HPS for many years. We have really been impressed with their intense attention to customer service, combined with aggressive marketing and installer education programs. This partnership provides our members new opportunities to take advantage of the high-quality Schönox products as well as their teams’ Ön It attitude.”