Guest column: Your next business opportunity awaits

February 4/11, 2019: Volume 34, Issue 18

By Lisa Niswonger

(Disclaimer: This is not an offer to sell a ProSource Wholesale franchise, but is for informational purposes only. No offer to sell can be made in any state that first requires registration or notice as provided by applicable law until compliance with such applicable law occurs.)

ProSource Wholesale redefined the flooring industry 28 years ago with the development of a business model focused entirely on supporting the needs of the home improvement trade professional. Today, 404,091 trade pro members trust ProSource with their clients’ projects from flooring to complete kitchen and bath remodels.

ProSource Wholesale has taken this same commitment and continues to develop ways to maximize the earnings potential of their 145 showrooms. “As a ProSource franchisee of six showrooms, I am in business for myself, but not by myself,” said David Fuerst. “ProSource understands what trade pros need and how our showrooms need to serve them. ProSource also discovered new growth categories beyond flooring such as kitchen and bath, and my showrooms have experienced huge sales increases.”

The ProSource business opportunity is designed specifically for entrepreneurs and investors looking to tap into the growing home improvement industry. ProSource franchise owner Tom Brewer and his family started out as a Carpet One Floor and Home owner, a sister brand to ProSource Wholesale. When they saw the success of the ProSource franchise model, they decided to expand their business portfolio. Today they own six ProSource showrooms as well as multiple Carpet One retail locations.

The Brewers opened their first ProSource showroom in 1997. One of the key aspects to their overall company success is the fact they were able to experience growth within the home improvement industry. “We were able to expand beyond retail and work within the commercial and wholesale business,” Brewer stated. “Also, since we already had a good footprint of Carpet One retail stores, starting the ProSource brand and its members-only type of showroom allowed us to be the first to market in our area.”

With average showrooms sales at $5.3 million per year, ProSource continues expansion with eight new showrooms opening this year. ProSource, which doesn’t offer installation services or have accounts receivable issues, is built to save franchisees time and money. For those who choose to become a franchise owner, ProSource is there to provide a host of services, including support in opening stores, specialized staff training, results-oriented marketing and industry-leading products and merchandising.

Lisa Niswonger (Baker) is director of marketing programs for CCA Global Partners, which operates ProSource Wholesale. She has more than 24 years experience in marketing and advertising, including positions with franchises and buying groups.