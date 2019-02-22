Gerflor DLW linoleum plants roots in the U.S.

Chicago—Gerflor USA has introduced a new linoleum source to U.S. designers with theDLW linoleum Landscape collection—its first collection following the acquisition of DLW Flooring’s linoleum activities in March 2018. Made of 100% USDA-certified, bio-based materials, the product line strengthens the company’s commitment to style, performance and the environment.

The Landscape collection isn’t just inspired by nature, it’s made from it. The product contains renewable and biodegradable ingredients, including linseed oil, wood flour, limestone, jute, resin and all-natural color pigments. Each of the collection’s 43 colored designs are drawn from the earth’s landscapes: ocean blues, forest greens, sandy deserts, snowy mountains and more.

The Landscape collection is available in 2.5mm calendared sheet flooring in 6-foot, 6-inch wide (up to 98-feet, 5-inch long) rolls. All Gerflor DLW Linoleum products are naturally bacteriostatic, inhibiting the spread of infections—ideal for healthcare and education spaces. The colored design throughout the homogeneous construction is made with natural raw materials and is protected by a factory-applied PUR polyurethane surface treatment that provides for easy maintenance and reduces the need for refinishing.

Product samples and specifications for the DLW linoleum Landscape collection are currently available and can be requested here.

For more information, visit gerflorusa.com.