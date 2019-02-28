Flooring industry engages at TISE 2019

Dallas—The 2019 International Surface Event (TISE): Surfaces | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo experienced another year of power-house industry attendance, exhibits, product displays and education. Attendees came from 77 countries and from every corner of North America to buy, source, network and discover what is new, needed and up-and-coming for their businesses.

“TISE was once again an amazing show,” said Scott Humphrey, president and CEO, World Floor Covering Association. “The hosted Buyer program was a big hit—providing the opportunity to speak to an entire group encouraged more questions and much greater interaction. Overall at TISE, it seemed more of the key decision makers were present this year, energy was high and the feedback we received was very positive. The event reaffirmed why TISE is ‘the’ flooring show for North America.”

Over 800 brands—135 new to the exhibition floor—presented their products in over one million square feet of exhibits, product showrooms, features and education. Each showroom space offered beautiful displays, unique demonstrations and thousands of products and services for the industry to discover for their businesses.

The exhibit hall experienced the return of Shaw Industries presenting its Anderson Tuftex, COREtec and USFloors lines, a host of creative displays and events from the Mohawk Brands—Mohawk, Quick Step, Daltile, Marrazzi/American Olean, PERGO, IVC and Godfrey Hirst, large sets from Mannington and Engineered Floors as well as other flooring, stone and tile displays.

The benefit of attending live markets is to experience the products first-hand and to meet directly with the key people who produce them. Exhibiting brands at TISE 2019 ensured the industry could experience their products directly in live demonstrations within their exhibit spaces as well as on the Product Demo Stage at The Design + Installation Showcase Hub (The DISH), right on the show floor. MAPEI Corporation and USG offered daily demonstrations each hour covering topics from shower and floor prep to installing floors in a flash.

In addition to live demonstrations, TISE launched a brand-new education program called Converge. Industry leaders covered the hard-hitting, on-point topics such as “The 411 on 4:20: Medical Marijuana and the Work Place,” “Moisture Mitigation Roundtable,” “Color Vibes: A Journey Through Color and Trends” and “The Power of 5: The 5 Hottest Trends in Flooring & The 5 Types of People Buying Them.” The program was led by experts from both inside and outside the industry. TISE plans to grow, adjust and improve the program ongoing to ensure it meets the education needs of the industry.

Plans for TISE 2020 are already underway. Next year’s event is set to take place Jan. 28-30 (education starting Jan. 27) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Sign up for the event newsletters and follow the event on social media to stay abreast of all the industry and event news.

