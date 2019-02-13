Emser Tile awards 2018 Platinum Partner of the Year

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has named Johnson Floor & Home Carpet One as the company’s Platinum Partner of the Year for 2018. The award was announced during The International Surface Event 2019 in Las Vegas.

In its fifth year, the Emser Tile Platinum Partner of the Year Award program celebrates its network of premier tile retailers and their industry leadership, achievement and innovation. Platinum Partner of the Year companies demonstrate a commitment to promoting Emser Tile products—driving sales and profits through expert marketing, merchandising and overall collaboration.

“Johnson Floor & Home Carpet One takes pride in treating their customers like family, which resonates with Emser Tile fundamentally,” said Patrick Warren, senior vice president - sales for Emser Tile. “We congratulate them on their recognition as a Platinum Partner, and we look forward to growing our relationship and providing the latest in residential tile design in 2019.”

Johnson Floor & Home Carpet One has grown to nine locations throughout the greater Kansas City area, the greater Tulsa area and lastly, Joplin, Mo., in the last 20 years. They also operate an outlet store in the Tulsa market, as well as RD Mann Commercial Flooring based out of Kansas City. As a part of the Carpet One Floor & Home cooperative, the company specializes in a wide array of flooring materials, expert advice and installation services.

“We are honored to accept this year’s Emser Tile Platinum Partner of the Year recognition,” said Paul Johnson, owner of Johnson Floor & Home Carpet One. “Emser Tile’s customer service is unrivalled, and we are proud to offer the latest in residential tile design through our partnership.”