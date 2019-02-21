Emily Morrow Home added as CCA Global preferred supplier

Dalton—Emily Morrow Home is partneringwith CCA Global Partners to supply luxury hardwood to their members.

“CCA’s Winter Convention in January gave us the opportunity to introduce Carpet One Floor & Home, ProSource, Flooring America and Flooring Canada members to our full line of luxury hardwoods, which includes 12 new 2019 styles,” said Emily Morrow Finkell, founder and CEO, Emily Morrow Home. “In addition, we created an exclusive line of products for IDG members, which will be co-branded with the Louis A. Dabbieri name.”

Included in the full line of offerings are hand-detailed planks in sizes up to 8-feet long and 9-inches wide, along with coordinating herringbone patterns. Emily Morrow Home MorCore products have an enhanced 3.5 mm,sawn-face wear layer and scratch-resistant finishthat makes them suitable for both residential and commercial interiors.

“We take pride in offering a wide variety of products in our stores and the MorCore products are a great addition to our selection,” said Charlie Dilks, chief product officer, CCA Global Partners. “With interior designer insights, Emily Morrow Finkell has created a distinctive line of hardwood flooring that will appeal to residential and commercial customers looking for a luxurious style.”

MorCore products will be available in CCA Global member locations starting in May 2019.