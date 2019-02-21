EF Contract names Jerry Caito vice president of sales

Dalton—EF Contract, a division of Engineered Floors, has appointed Jerry Caito as the vice president of sales. Caito brings more than 20 years of experience in leading sales teams and strategic accounts in the construction and flooring industries. He previously served as a regional vice president for the company.

“Jerry is uniquely qualified to help accelerate our next growth phase,” said James Lesslie, president of Engineered Floors’ commercial business, which includes both EF Contract and J+J Flooring Group. “During his time with the company, he has demonstrated thoughtful leadership and a thorough understanding of what our vision is for EF Contract—a company trulycommitted to the success of our customers by providing innovative flooring products andexceptional design with an extraordinary level of service. We’re delighted to have him in thisrole.”