DuChâteau becomes Fuse Alliance preferred supplier

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—DuChâteau has joined Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, as a preferred supplier.

“DuChâteau is a world leader in sustainably produced engineered hardwood, high-performance vinyl plank products and luxury wall coverings,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director for Fuse Alliance. “We are thrilled to have them as a preferred supplier in our network. Our partnership with DuChâteau gives our members new business opportunities in the market-leading hard surfaces category.”

Founded in 2007, DuChâteau flooring products blends old-world craftsmanship with modern innovation. DuChâteau produces on-trend designs and manufactures luxury architectural finishes, including wall coverings, engineered hardwood and luxury performance vinyl plank. As a major proponent of sustainability, DuChâteau is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council, and all DuChâteau wood products contribute to LEED points. In partnership with the National Forestry Foundation, DuChâteau recently launched the DUGOOD initiative which focuses on actions that responsibly help restore the nations forests.

“All of us at DuChâteau are excited about our partnership with Fuse Alliance’s network of talented flooring contractors,” said Gary Cissell, buying group manager for DuChâteau. “Combining our product innovation and design trends with the commercial expertise of the Fuse network will definitely bring growth and success to both of our organizations.”