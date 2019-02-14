Domotex asia/ChinaFloor increases floor space for 21st edition

Shanghai, China—The flooring industry will soon meet to see the latest products and innovations at Domotex asia/ChinaFloor in Shanghai, March 26 to 28. This year’s show has attracted over 1,500 exhibitors from 40 countries spread out in 15 exhibition halls covering a total gross exhibition area of over 1,883,684 square feet.

InnovAction will hold its 7th edition in 2019 covering new products from 18 companies which will compete to win one of the 2019 Best Products Awards. The other professional forums include events such as the World Flooring Forum, Luxury Brands Carpet Show, Chinese Original Carpet Design Show and MaterialDistrict.

One day before the official opening of its 21st edition, the organizers of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor along with China National Forestry Industry Association are hosting the international Wood Flooring Forum 2019. The forum will give wood flooring manufacturers, buyers and associations an overview of the opportunities and obstacles in the international wood flooring market addressing topics such as legal, trade and environmental issues affecting the flooring industry.

International quality buyers

The dedicated international buyer delegations underline the show’s international importance in the global flooring industry. A hosted buyer program for wood and bamboo flooring will bring professionals from all around the world to conduct B2B meetings with exhibiting manufacturers. Co-organized by Treniq international interiors network, the international crew of 20 flooring buyers will also tour the carpet and wood halls.

Wood flooring (Halls E1-E4)

The wood flooring sector will present the latest innovations in solid wood, engineered wood, laminate, cork, bamboo and WPC flooring. International companies like Swiss Krono, Classen, Kaindl, Faus, Parador, Alsapan, Balterio, Berry Alloc, Quickstep, Granorte, Home Legend are gathering in Halls E1 and E3 to expand their business in Asia Pacific. At the same time, Nature, the famous domestic wood flooring brand, returns to the Shanghai show. Last, but not least, the solid wood heating flooring pavilion will have brands such as Teclic, Bloor, Yanni, Jinyi, Linchang, Minghe, Nuogao, Moganshan and Jinxiang in its premiere appearance.

Carpet (Halls W1-W5)

The country pavilions from Iran, Turkey and India are returning to the show with a significantly increased space. In addition, the Afghanistan pavilion is expanding from 1,840 square feet to 3,821 square feet. Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands are also coming back to the show to present a large variety of products including machine-made carpets and rugs.

Resilient flooring (Halls E6-E7/N3-N5)

In 2019, the resilient sector is expanding to a total of five halls with international brands like Gerflor, Armstrong and LG Hausys returning to the show. The SPC flooring market continues to grow with even more attending exhibitors compared to last year’s show. Another highlight of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor will be E7 which was specifically created for sports flooring.

FloorTech asia (Halls E5-E6)

The FloorTech asia display area has more than doubled in size and will occupy over 226,042 square feet across two exhibition halls this year. In Hall E5 specifically, domestic companies such as Qingsu, Zhisheng Machinery and JWELL will be launching their newest products at the exhibition.