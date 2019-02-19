Datile Builder Studio program to include Marazzi, American Olean

Las Vegas—Dal-Tile Corporation has expanded the Daltile Builder Studio program, an expansive suite of builder-favored Daltile brand surface collections, to now include Marazzi and American Olean offerings. With the joining together of these three industry-leading brands, builders now have more than 200 product collections from which to choose at their fingertips, in one easy-to-use program. Available products include floors, walls, decorative accents, natural stone tiles and blends, cast stones, iridescent glass mosaics, river pebbles, stacked stones, countertops, large format slabs, bath accessories and shower floor mosaics.

Representatives will be on hand in the Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean booth #C4530 at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas to discuss program details and show off many of the hottest products included in the new 2019 Builder Studio program.

“The interest in our Builder Studio program has been overwhelming since the inception of the program and, more than anything, we want to continue to exceed expectations from our valued builder partners by providing them with more choices,” said Dan Butterfield, vice president of builder and multi-family sales for Dal-Tile Corporation. “With this important 2019 program expansion, we are combining the fashion-forward elements of Marazzi, the proven performance of American Olean and the accomplished lineup of Daltile offerings to expand the realm of design possibilities for builders and builder designers as they serve their customers.”

The Builder Studio program still boasts the same high-quality products, dependability, availability and price competitiveness that builders have come to expect from these three industry-leading brands. Now in 2019, it also offers a new, heightened focus on providing products that are more fashion-based, sophisticated and on-trend.

“We also recognize that builder needs differ by unique market and building type,” Butterfield said. “The new 2019 Builder Studio program allows unprecedented customization options based on specific market needs and requirements. Builders in every market will now have access to the broadest core program of surface products in the U.S. Furthermore, the products within the program are effectively grouped into five tiers that speak directly to middle and higher-end projects, meeting a comprehensive range of builder needs and making customer selection and up-selling even easier.”

For more information, visit booth #C4530 at the International Builders’ Show or daltile.com.