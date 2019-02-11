Daltile debuts perennial porcelain roofing tile

Dallas—With over seven decades of experience working with tile and stone, Daltile is now extending its product offerings into the roofing industry. Daltile’s new Perennial porcelain roofing tile is officially launching at the International Roofing Expo in Nashville, Tenn., at the Daltile booth (#1759).

Perennial provides the ideal roofing solution for contractors, builders, interior designers, architects and homeowners who are seeking beauty, durability and ease of installation in their roofing tiles, at a very competitive price. Available in six colors and designs, the new line realistically replicates the look of slate, timber and clay, but provides the strength of porcelain tile.

“At Daltile, we are bringing the innovation of porcelain roofing tile to market,” said Doug Pedersen, national director of roofing sales for Daltile. “Porcelain roofing tile will be a game-changer for the specialty roofing products segment—destined to soon outsell the current slate, clay, concrete and metal roofing options.”

Made in the USA, Daltile’s Perennial tiles offer all of the inherent advantages of porcelain tile: resiliency, longevity, resistance to frost, high breaking strength, imperviousness to water, 110 mph wind rating, Class A fire rating (fire resistant), Class IV hail impact rating and walkability.

Installation of Perennial takes about the same time and effort as concrete tiles do. It is simply nailed to the deck using traditional roofing installation methods. The low overall weight of Daltile’s Perennial porcelain roof system also adds to the speed of installation.

Daltile’s Perennial porcelain roofing tiles are available in three collections: Oulent Slate, Lavish Clay and Classic Timber.

For more information, visit daltile.com/roofing.