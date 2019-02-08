Coverings unveils 2019 show experiences, anniversary activations

Arlington, Va.—Coverings, the largest international tile and stone show in North America, will feature a wide range of interactive onsite experiences, including expanded favorites like the Installation & Design Experience and new activations in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Celebrating three decades of success, the show will feature a range of commemorative displays showcasing the history of Coverings, with interactive opportunities for attendees to create and share their own memories. The South Lobby of the Orange County Convention Center will host a timeline with highlights from Coverings’ heritage and a 30th anniversary-branded photo booth, where attendees can win anniversary T-shirts by sharing photos to social media. Exhibitors who have participated for 30 years will also be recognized. A DJ in the lobby reception area will incorporate music from 1989 as a nod to Coverings’ launch year.

“Coverings’ 30th anniversary is a testament to the success and growth of the tile and stone industry, which continues to dedicate time and resources to annually spotlight the best in product innovations, installation techniques and industry expertise,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Events, the management company for Coverings. “We look forward to celebrating three decades of success and those who continue to make the show possible.”

The Installation & Design Experience will expand its presence in 2019 with live, interactive showcases of the best tile installation techniques. Qualified, trained and certified tile installers will host demonstrations and conversations within the space, offering insights on common installation challenges and the use of trending materials. The Installation and Design Experience also will host daily happy hours for further networking and learning opportunities.

For 2019, three vignettes will anchor the experience, designed by locally-based designers and architects:

Reginald Dunlap Interior Design (design); Welch Tile & Marble (installation);ESTIMA Ceramica(products)

Interstruct, Inc. (design); C. Owen Tile Company, Inc. (installation); Crossville, Inc. (products)

HHCP (design); Nichols Tile & Terrazzo Co., Inc. (installation);Ceramics of Italy (products)

New this year, Coverings will introduce an online planner to help attendees maximize their time at the show by previewing key exhibitor introductions through the New Product Showcase, which will launch this month. Guests will be able to explore innovative tools and products debuting at Coverings in advance and plan their visit by marking must-see exhibits within the Coverings mobile app to create a roadmap for their Coverings 2019 discoveries.

To further enhance the Coverings 2019 onsite experiences, many of the long-standing networking and learning opportunities will return:

Recharge at the Coverings Connect lounge, located on the show floor, which will feature a mobile device charging station, free WiFi, and “byte-size” sessions, with short, digitally-focused educational seminars.

Peruse the Art Tile Courtyard for creative tile applications, with handcrafted tile and tiled dog houses, provided by Tile Council of North America members.

Learn from leading professional contractors at the Live Installation Demo Stage, for “how-to” classes with an in-person look at tile installation solutions for challenging projects.

Stop by The Stone Zone, where The Stone Fabricators Alliance will present ongoing demonstrations and educational “how-to” topics for fabricators and installers.

To register for free and learn more about on-site activations, visit coverings.com.