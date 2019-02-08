CFI, Informa bring back TISE installation competition

Forney, Texas—Thanks to Informa and the International Certified Flooring Installers Association (CFI), attendees of the 2019 International Surface Event (TISE) witnessed the return of the TISE Installation Competition. The competition, which last occurred in 2003, featured nine flooring installers who showed off their talents on the show floor.

This year’s competition included carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood installations. The nine finalists were chosen from over 50 total installers who submitted jobs months prior to the show.

Competing in the carpet category were Chris Sessum of ECS Floor Covering, Mill Creek, Wash., Donald Perkins of DFP, Torrington, Conn., and Scott Zito of S. Zito Floor Covering, Kansas City, Mo. After the three completed their installations, judges Tom Cartmell of Mr. David’s Flooring and CFI’s Jim Walker announced Sessum as the winner.

The installers for the hardwood category were Brandon Mills of BM Flooring, Norwood, Mass., Brett Bell of RW Flooring, Foristell, Mo., and Matus Mazurek of MMM Designs, Sarasota, Fla. The winner of this category was Mazurek, who shocked judges Dave Garden of Installation Services and Paul Pleshek of NAFCT with his ability to maneuver through his work order under the given circumstances.

“This was a fantastic experience for the participants,” Garden said. “The contestants spent the week showcasing their craft while working in a fish bowl for hundreds of onlookers. They handled themselves very well, despite the curveballs that were thrown at them.”

Competing in the ceramic tile category were Ken Ballin of Skyro Floors, West Creek, N.J., and Allen Lewis of Eagle Interiors, Phenix City, Ala. The third contestant, Heath Meteye of H.J Martin Construction, was not able to make the show due to unforeseen circumstances. Between the two installers, Lewis was crowned the winner by judges Randy Fleming of NTCA and Roy Lewis of Eagle Floor Covering Supplies.

The competition was sponsored by various suppliers and industry organizations, including: Personna, Traxx, IQ Powertools, HB Fuller, MD Pro, Tramex, Nourison, Leggett & Platt, CTEF, NTCA, Crain, Mohawk, DalTile.