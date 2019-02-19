CCA Global Partners convention benefits Habitat for Humanity

Manchester, N.H.—In keeping with its annual tradition of giving back, CCA Global Partners employees, cooperative members and suppliers had the opportunity to assist local charitable causes during the semiannual conventions held for their flooring companies—Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America and Flooring Canada. This year’s donations benefitted the local Habitat for Humanity chapter.

All flooring that could be salvaged from the conventions, held Jan. 13-17 at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., was generously donated to Habitat for Humanity to be resold in their ReStores.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores sell new and gently used home improvement items to the public. Through donations, the ReStores are able to sell these goods at significantly reduced prices and also raise funds to support Habitat for Humanity’s initiatives.

Alena Biagas, donation relations manager for Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland ReStores, said this year’s donations included 22 rolls of carpeting, five rolls of premium carpet padding and six pallets of flooring and carpet tile. The items will be sold at several of the nonprofit’s retails outlets, with all proceeds going towards building affordable housing in Montgomery and Prince George Counties, Md.

For more information, visit ccaglobalpartners.com.