CalRecycle approves CARE’s five-year plan

Sacramento, Calif.—Scott Smithline, director of the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), has approved the most recent five-year plan submitted by Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE).

The plan's approval means CARE will continue as the carpet stewardship organization for California and will keep working aggressively to meet the goals of legislation (AB 2398 and AB 1158) to reduce the amount of carpet going to landfill and to create a market for recycled carpet material.

"This is great news," said Robert Peoples, executive director, CARE. "Plan approval means we can continue to support the carpet recycling industry in California in order to keep more carpet out of California landfills, create jobs and promote more products made with recycled carpet. We look forward to continuing subsidies to carpet recyclers, providing convenient carpet collection sites across the state and educating retailers, installers, local government, building owners and consumers on the process and benefits of recycling. We are working hard to support recyclers and to ensure that we meet or exceed the 24% carpet recycling rate goal set by the plan by January 1, 2020."