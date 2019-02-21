Cali introduces new engineered eucalyptus flooring

San Diego, Calif.—In response to customer demand, Cali Bamboo has added two new eucalyptus styles to its Eco-Engineered flooring collection.

Cali’s Eucalyptus planks measure 48 inches long, 5 19/32 inches wide and 15/32 of an inch thick. A 2mm wear layer of fossilized eucalyptus is adhered to an 8.5mm core of eucalyptus plywood and a 1.5mm stabilizing eucalyptus base. What's more, the planks are protected by a 13 Coat Durability Sealing System, shielding them from pet claws, high heels and other forms of wear and tear. Both the finish and the flooring itself are backed by a 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year commercial warranty.

Eucalyptus flooring is strong and sustainable, but what grabs most customers is its unique look. A bold, swirling wood grain makes a statement and rich colors turn up the luxury in any setting. The fossilized process yields unique patterns, similar to exotic tigerwood. Flooring is available in two color options—Natural and Mocha.

As with all Cali products, the new eucalyptus floors utilize only top-quality raw materials and adhesives, ensuring planks are non-toxic and safe for the home with low VOCs and no added urea-formaldehyde.

For more information, visit: calibamboo.com/engineered-flooring.html.