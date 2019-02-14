Better Tools unveils new knee pad covers TISE

Centerville, Ohio—Better Tools, a blade and flooring installation tool manufacturer, has introduced a new product to help extend the life of knee pads worn by flooring installers. Better Tools featured the BT130 Kneepad Protector at this year’s 2019 International Surfaces Event.

The new BT130 Gorilla Guard Knee Pad Protectors cover over most knee pads. These covers act as a barrier against jobsite glue, mud and grime that can transfer from unprotected, dirty knee pads to new surfaces.

“Knee pads get messy,” said Lori Rhoads, inside sales manager, Better Tools. “Installers wear knee pads for comfort and support. They also require knee pads that don’t damage their work area. Our goal is to provide an affordable, efficient alternative to the time-consuming task of tapping knee pads to create a barrier. The BT130 Gorilla Guard Knee Pad Protectors are easy on and off, inexpensive, reusable and washable.”

For more information, contact Rhoads directly at 800.798.6657 x2210 or visit better-tools.com.