Belknap, Haines grow relationship

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group, a privately held, full-line flooring distributor in the Northeast, has announced an expanded equity investment in the JJ Haines Co., of Baltimore. The deal was finalized Feb. 14, 2019.

In 2017, Belknap and Haines entered into a strategic partnership with Belknap making an initial equity investment in Haines. The partnership allowed both companies to collaborate and work together to build an East Coast flooring distribution platform.

Recently, Belknap increased its equity investment and now holds a controlling interest in JJ Haines. Haines will continue to operate as a separate entity based out of Baltimore.

“This significant equity investment further enhances the synergies achieved through our partnership with Haines that started more than a year ago,” said Raymond Mancini Jr., CEO, Belknap. “This trend of strategic alignment is one that most flooring companies—including Haines and Belknap—have pursued over the last several years.”

Hoy Lanning, the CEO and president of Haines, will report to the Haines board of directors. The board, which will be chaired by Mancini, will oversee and set overall direction for the company.

“As flooring distributors begin to consolidate, it is critical that distributors achieve a certain level of critical mass,” said Lanning. “This investment from Belknap is a win/win for both companies as we strive to build a larger and more stable distribution platform.”

Haines, which has been in business since 1874, operates in the mid-Atlantic with their distribution territory stretching to Florida. They are Armstrong’s longest serving distributor partner.