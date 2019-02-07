Armstrong Flooring honors recipients of annual Thomas Armstrong Awards

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring presented the 2018 Thomas Armstrong Awards honoring its distributors during a ceremony at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas.

“We are fortunate to partner with a network of distributors who are committed to bringing innovative products and world-class service to retailers, consumers, and contractors,” said Don Maier, CEO, Armstrong Flooring. “This year’s Thomas Armstrong Award recipients set the standard for living out our founder’s philosophy: Let the buyer have faith.”

B.R. Funsten & Co., received Residential Resilient Distributor of the Year; Apollo Distributing received Commercial Distributor of the Year as well as VCT Distributor of the Year; Ohio Valley Flooring was awarded LVT Distributor of the Year; and Cain & Bultman, Inc. received Overall Distributor of the Year.

“Congratulations to each of these award recipients for their exceptional work and performance,” Maier said. “In 2018, our distributors took on greater responsibilities related to sales, marketing and merchandising of our residential products, and we’re already seeing the benefits of that. Through strengthened partnerships with our distributors, we provide a powerful team working on behalf of retailers and customers: a manufacturer that is laser-focused on designing and producing the most innovative resilient flooring products, coupled with distributors who leverage their market expertise and resources to provide excellent service.”